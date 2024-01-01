Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SmatBot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

SmatBot, a subsidiary of ByteQuark Solutions, is a leading player in the AI-Powered chatbot industry with a presence globally in the United States, Middle East, and India with 5000+ active users. Our omnichannel, multilingual ( 50+ languages ) AI Chatbot platform is an easy-to-use, coding-free, feature-rich tool that provides instant, real-time support across channels (website, mobile app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc). Some of our capabilities include: ✅ Generating leads, ✅ Customer support, ✅ Answering FAQs, ✅ Live chat ✅ Whatsapp Marketing & Promotional Messaging ✅ OCR scanning, ✅ Email & SMS OTP validation ✅ Adwords tracking, ✅ Intent mapping ✅ Context Based Automation Best for : ✅ D2C e-commerce, ✅ Education ✅ Logistics ✅ Real estate ✅ Hospitality ✅ Healthcare ✅ Fintech

Website: smatbot.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SmatBot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.