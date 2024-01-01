AiSensy

Website: m.aisensy.com

AiSensy is a Whatsapp Chatbot, CRM & Marketing Platform. You can Boost your Sales & Automate your Support, Send Broadcast messages to thousands of users and manage Whatsapp Contacts on AiSensy. * Choose from Pre-made NLP Chatbot Templates(Connect Google Dialogflow to Whatsapp) * Get a Verified Presence on Whatsapp (Green Tick) * Boost Sales & Automate Support
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

