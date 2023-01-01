WebCatalogWebCatalog
Slate

Slate

slate.host

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Slate app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Use decentralized storage. Slate is a new file-sharing network that makes it possible for people to collect, organize, and link files together.

Website: slate.host

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

GoFile

GoFile

gofile.io

file.io

file.io

file.io

Playbook

Playbook

playbook.com

Tresorit

Tresorit

web.tresorit.com

Disroot Upload

Disroot Upload

upload.disroot.org

Slik Safe

Slik Safe

app.sliksafe.com

4shared

4shared

4shared.com

Ufile

Ufile

ufile.io

MobiDrive

MobiDrive

mobidrive.com

Mastodon

Mastodon

joinmastodon.org

Guardo

Guardo

guardo.io

Outlook People

Outlook People

outlook.live.com