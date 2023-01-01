WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mastodon

Mastodon

joinmastodon.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Mastodon app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mastodon is an open source decentralized social network - by the people for the people. Join the federation and take back control of your social media!

Website: joinmastodon.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mastodon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Vivaldi Social

Vivaldi Social

social.vivaldi.net

Debricked

Debricked

debricked.com

Fosstodon

Fosstodon

fosstodon.org

Bluesky Social

Bluesky Social

bsky.app

Presearch Nodes

Presearch Nodes

nodes.presearch.com

PeerTube

PeerTube

joinpeertube.org

tiblo

tiblo

tiblo.app

RSS Brain

RSS Brain

app.rssbrain.com

DL News

DL News

dlnews.com

eclincher

eclincher

app.eclincher.com

hOp

hOp

dashboard.hop.life

Endaoment

Endaoment

app.endaoment.org