Supercharge your recruitment process. Shortlyster is an intelligent hiring optimisation platform that scientifically identifies candidates and businesses that best fit together - fast. Matching and ranking candidates not only for technical skills and experience, but importantly cultural and behavioural characteristics as well. Shortlyster provides the hiring manager an ideal shortlist of talent who fit the job, the team, and the company culture to create a successful workplace.

Website: candidate.shortlyster.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shortlyster Candidate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.