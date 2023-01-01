WebCatalog
Shortlister

Shortlister

go.shortlister.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Shortlister on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Shortlist with Certainty. Smart recruiters identify top talent faster with Shortlister video interviews.

Website: go.shortlister.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shortlister. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

smartCV

smartCV

app.smartcv.co

Simplicant

Simplicant

hire.simplicant.com

Talentcube

Talentcube

business.talentcube.de

Fetcher

Fetcher

fetcher.ai

Hireflix

Hireflix

admin.hireflix.com

Tilr

Tilr

use.tilr.com

Teamtailor

Teamtailor

app.teamtailor.com

Interviewer.AI

Interviewer.AI

dashboard.interviewer.ai

InTalents

InTalents

app.intalents.co

Jobful

Jobful

jobful.io

SpringRecruit

SpringRecruit

springrecruit.com

EasyHire

EasyHire

easyhire.me

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy