Services Australia, formerly the Department of Human Services and before that the Department of Social Security, is an executive agency of the Australian Government, responsible for delivering a range of welfare, health, child support payments and other services to eligible Australian citizens and permanent residents.

Website: servicesaustralia.gov.au

