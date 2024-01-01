WebCatalog

SellitPics

SellitPics

Website: getselli.in

SellitPics is an online Software that creates automated hyper-personalized image messages to get you more clients & sales on Facebook, LinkedIn, Email and also from your Landing Pages. Key features of SellitPics: * Sends personalized image messages to your prospects on social media. * Send emails with personalized images and improve your click rates. * Create super-personalized landing pages with personalized images and text. * Delight and surprise your prospects and be remembered. * Your message stands out from pesky spam. Never get blocked again. * Easy-to-use interface. You’ll be creating customized images in minutes. * Supports personalization at scale. Use anywhere you want. * Dozens of readymade templates. Get started immediately. * Get access to public templates shared by users like you. * Powerful template editor. Modify other people’s templates or make yours from scratch. * Use any HTML code to use in your custom images.

Categories:

Business
Other Social Media Software

Website: getselli.in

