SellerSkills simplify your ecommerce business. With our web-based inventory, order, purchase order, shipping and listing management software, we give you the confidence to manage and expand your ecommerce business. SellerSkills intuitive interface provides powerful and automation tools to simplify listing your products, and integrates with marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart on US and Canada. SellerSkills is integrated with: Marketplaces: Amazon (US, CA, MX) - listing, inventory, order management, FBA and FBM, prime eBay (US, CA) - listing, inventory, order management Walmart (US, CA) - listing, inventory, order management Etsy Shipping carriers: USPS FedEx UPS CanadaPost Amazon shipping

Website: sellerskills.com

