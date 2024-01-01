PIMworks

PIMworks

PIMworks is a comprehensive Product Information Management (PIM) solution that helps centrally manage all your product information and data. Along with product data management, online retailers and brands can easily manage digital assets, seamlessly syndicate accurate product data to multiple channels, optimize product content compliant with market standards, and stay one step ahead of competitors. PIMworks helps you create customized product content experiences and offers various integrations, including Bigcommerce, Magento, and Shopify, Amazon, to name a few. PIMworks' AI-ML-based product catalog enrichment features help improve product content accuracy. All the teams creating product catalogs can collaborate effectively by creating workflows with our PIM system. The overall product data performance can be monitored and analyzed with insights on the dashboards, and businesses can seamlessly expand their brand visibility with zero complexity with our world-class pim solution.
Categories:
Productivity
Multichannel Retail Software

