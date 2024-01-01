Empowering Medical Professionals with Advanced AI At ScribeMD, we understand the challenges faced by doctors in today's fast-paced medical environment. That's why we've developed an AI platform tailored specifically for healthcare. Our mission? To streamline processes, reduce administrative tasks, and let doctors do what they do best - care for patients. Efficient Note-taking: Say goodbye to manual note-taking. Our digital scribe listens, understands, and charts for you, ensuring every detail is captured. Customized LLM for Healthcare: Built on a top-notch Language Learning Model, our platform boasts an accuracy rate of 98% and a response time of 0.2 seconds.

