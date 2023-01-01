WebCatalog
TalkNotes

TalkNotes

talknotes.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for TalkNotes on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Turn messy thoughts into actionable notes. Fast. The #1 AI. voice note-taking app Turn hours of note taking into minutes. Just speak, and let the AI transcribe, clean up and structure your voice.

Website: talknotes.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TalkNotes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

xTiles

xTiles

xtiles.app

Emberly

Emberly

ember.ly

MetaVoice

MetaVoice

themetavoice.xyz

Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud

joplinapp.org

Speechnotes

Speechnotes

speechnotes.co

Airgram

Airgram

airgram.io

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Video Highlight

Video Highlight

videohighlight.com

Bangle.io

Bangle.io

bangle.io

Userbrain

Userbrain

userbrain.com

AudioPen

AudioPen

audiopen.ai

OASIS

OASIS

theoasis.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy