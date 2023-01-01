WebCatalogWebCatalog
schoolmorningroutine.com

Getting kids ready for school is the worst part of the day. School Morning Routine is an app that helps you get your kids ready without all the chaos. So you can enjoy your family mornings together again. Why do you feel like you've run a marathon by 9AM? Kids want to do the right thing (well, most of the time). But they forget easily and get distracted. So to push them out the door on time you have to nag, scold and argue. Until the whole morning is just a crazy-making mess.

Website: schoolmorningroutine.com

