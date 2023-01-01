WebCatalog
Scalable Capital

Scalable Capital

scalable.capital

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Scalable Capital on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Scalable Capital is Europe's largest digital asset manager and provider of a neo-broker for self-directed investors.

Website: scalable.capital

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scalable Capital. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Maple Finance

Maple Finance

maple.finance

MEXC

MEXC

mexc.com

BTCEX

BTCEX

btcex.com

Allocate

Allocate

allocate.co

AUTO1.com

AUTO1.com

auto1.com

HFM

HFM

hfm.com

Upbit Thailand

Upbit Thailand

th.upbit.com

Clear Capital

Clear Capital

clearcapital.com

FxPro

FxPro

fxpro.com

Meroshare

Meroshare

meroshare.cdsc.com.np

Bitvavo

Bitvavo

bitvavo.com

SSI Web Trading

SSI Web Trading

ssi.com.vn

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy