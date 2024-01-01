Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Salvy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil
Salvy is a mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil. Over 300 companies use Salvy to manage over 5,000 mobile lines, cutting costs by over 50%.
The founders have worked many years together in Brazil's largest fintechs (Nubank and EBANX).
Today, every carrier in Brazil has roughly the same network quality - it isn't a differentiator. If you're an IT manager who needs to deploy 2k lines, you want an integrated and seamless solution. You need to deploy this resource, fast. Salvy provides a software layer that makes deploying and managing mobile lines a fast and efficient process, integrated with HRIS, ERPs, and others.
This is a massive market: there are 55 million b2b mobile lines in Brazil, which adds up to 5 billion dollars in ARR in just one country.