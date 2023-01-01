WebCatalog
BerniePortal

BerniePortal

app.bernieportal.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BerniePortal on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

BerniePortal® is an all-in-one HRIS that allows small and mid-sized businesses to optimize HR, improve employee experiences and spend more time building the businesses they love.

Website: bernieportal.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BerniePortal. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Factorial HR

Factorial HR

factorialhr.com

Decent

Decent

members.decent.com

Eddy

Eddy

app.eddy.com

Faith Teams

Faith Teams

app.faithteams.com

RecruitBPM

RecruitBPM

recruitbpm.com

ByteHR

ByteHR

app.byte-hr.com

Homebase

Homebase

app.joinhomebase.com

Electric

Electric

app.electric.ai

Zoho People Plus

Zoho People Plus

accounts.zoho.com

Mineral

Mineral

trustmineral.com

Mobilexpense

Mobilexpense

xp1.mobilexpense.com

1CRM

1CRM

1crm.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy