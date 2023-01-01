SalezShark is the next generation platform that fuels sales and marketing efforts of businesses. Its ‘Relationship Cloud’ makes it stand apart from the crowded traditional CRM market that just offers the automation of sales processes operationally, leaving sales guys to lay much efforts entering data and feeding information. SalezShark’ s Relationship Cloud feeds an intelligent mesh of relationship network to make connections with prospects easier and faster; know their personality traits, so that they are equipped with customer intelligence to do better prospecting and nurture relationships with clients. SalezShark, creates a compelling factor for sales people and gives them a reason to love CRM platform.

Website: salezshark.com

