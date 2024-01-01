Manage your Staff, Payroll & Expenses all at one place. An easy to use solution for Employee Management . Staff Attendance. Hire Staff. Early Salary. SalaryBook is an payroll, employee attendance and Expense management app for 60 million Indian SMEs. SMBs see in our app a one stop solution for running their business. Starting from seamless on-boarding of employees to managing their payroll and attendance. Our app includes some cool features like selfie & location based attendance marking. Say goodbye to the traditional punch in attendance systems & replace it with a click of a button on SalaryBook mobile app.

Website: salarybook.co.in

