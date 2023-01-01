WebCatalog
Saeko

Saeko

saeko.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Saeko on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Saeko organizes the information of educational institutions and automates the processes of their school control, finance and operation areas.

Website: saeko.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Saeko. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Udeki

Udeki

udeki.com

SherlockHR

SherlockHR

sherlockhr.com

El Cronista

El Cronista

cronista.com

Okvet

Okvet

okvet.co

Viterbit

Viterbit

viterbit.com

Beetrack

Beetrack

beetrack.com

UASD Virtual

UASD Virtual


LA NACION

LA NACION

lanacion.com.ar

Antena 2

Antena 2

antena2.com

TeskMx

TeskMx

tesk.mx

Nubox

Nubox

nubox.com

Rankmi

Rankmi

rankmi.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy