Filmijob is an asynchronous video interview platform designed to automate selection processes, through the use of video, big data technologies and artificial intelligence. We analyze each response and extract valuable information from the candidate: expressed emotions, transcription of the speech, soft skills, keywords...

Website: filmijob.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Filmijob. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.