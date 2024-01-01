Top Ruttl Alternatives
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail helps you store, analyze, and collaborate on user research in one place, making it easy to see patterns, discover customer insights, and decide what to do next. Our customers include Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thou...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our...
Prolific
prolific.co
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
Discuss
discuss.io
Unlocking the power of innovation to drive next gen insights, Discuss stands as a purpose-built platform, meticulously designed by researchers for researchers. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical ro...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
User Interviews helps teams make better business and product decisions by making user research easier, faster, and more joyful. Researchers want to spend more time actually doing research, and we help them do that with recruiting and participant management tools for teams of any size or budget.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant group of almost 2 million panelists. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a sca...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
As a trusted and global leader in tools for information architecture, Optimal Workshop helps organizations build more intuitive and successful digital experiences backed by user research. Our superior analysis functionalities, multiple testing methods, and fast and easy participant recruitment give ...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Userbrain allows you to watch videos of real people interacting with your product. Observe their behavior to discover what’s working for your product, and what’s not. Test websites, mobile apps, and prototypes on smartphones, desktops, and tablets. Userbrain is your go-to tool for remote unmoderated...
The User Interview Exchange
userinterviewexchange.com
The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products rel...