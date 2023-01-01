Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Ruby on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

14,000+ small businesses trust the virtual receptionists at Ruby to create meaningful connections over the phone and through live chat, 24/7. Ruby helps small businesses save time, build loyalty, and create meaningful connections with callers and website visitors through 24/7/365 virtual receptionist and live chat solutions.

Website: ruby.com

