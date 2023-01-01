Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. The campus occupies 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, the third-largest city in New York state. RIT also has international locations in Eastern Europe, Dubai, and China.

Website: rit.edu

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RIT myCourses. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.