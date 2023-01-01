RIT myCourses
mycourses.rit.edu
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the RIT myCourses app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a privately endowed, coeducational university with nine colleges emphasizing career education and experiential learning. The campus occupies 1,300 acres in suburban Rochester, the third-largest city in New York state. RIT also has international locations in Eastern Europe, Dubai, and China.
Website: rit.edu
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RIT myCourses. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.