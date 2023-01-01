We offer the most fashionable clothes for women, men and children. You can find jackets, blouses, dresses, jeans, shoes,... Reserved is a Polish apparel retailer headquartered in Gdańsk, Pomerania, Poland. It was founded in 1999 and remains the largest company of the LPP group, which has more than 1,700 retail stores located in over 20 countries and also owns such brands as Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay.

Website: reserved.com

