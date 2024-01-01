WebCatalog

Reactful

Reactful

Website: reactful.com

Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It delivers the right content to the right contact at the right time at scale.

Productivity
Personalization Software

Website: reactful.com

