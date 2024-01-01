Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajectory with our 3-Way Forecasting feature. By connecting your P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement, you can create a comprehensive view of your financials with automated cash flow forecasting. Financial managers, accountants, and advisors estimate that 48% of their time is spent preparing financial reports and dashboards. Reports and dashboards dynamically update as data flows through each month. Visualize data in just a few clicks.

