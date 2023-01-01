楽天西友ネットスーパー

This is a food and daily necessities delivery service with no joining fee or annual fee. Free shipping for purchases over 5,500 yen (tax included) (excluding some areas), same-day delivery at the earliest, and delivery times can be selected within a 2-hour window. Everyday food and daily necessities are always cheap! You can choose from a wide variety of products.

Website: sm.rakuten.co.jp

