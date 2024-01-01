Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal client for any device and OS. It can be installed on most platforms—both on-premises or in the cloud—and it can operate against and with most popular data stacks. Pyramid allows users and organizations to balance self-service productivity and governance. It is an adaptive analytic platform that provides different capabilities and experiences based on user needs and skills, all while managing content as a shared resource. It is designed to support your organization’s entire decision workflow, and give everyone the tools to conduct self-service analytics. Importantly, the Analytics OS solves the “last mile problem,” closing the gap between your organization’s stated analytics strategy and actual analytics implementation. Pyramid features six distinct analytics modules (Model, Formulate, Discover, Illustrate, Present, and Publish)—plus an Administrative Console and Content Management System—to deliver a truly universal analytics experience across the entire analytics workflow.

