End-to-End Commercial Real Estate Platform - Invest, Sell and Rent Commercial Real Estate backed by verified data. PropReturns is an online platform to buy, sell and rent commercial real estate in India. The real estate market in India is highly fragmented and plagued by lack of transparency. We empower businesses and individuals in India to transact commercial real estate backed by data.

Website: propreturns.com

