WebCatalog
Prodigy

Prodigy

prodigygame.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Prodigy on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Kickstart a learning adventure with Prodigy Spark imagination and empower a world full of adventure in both Math and English with game-based learning. Prodigy Math and Prodigy English unlock curriculum-aligned skill practice that keeps kids engaged!

Website: prodigygame.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Prodigy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

SplashLearn

SplashLearn

splashlearn.com

LiteracyPlanet

LiteracyPlanet

app.literacyplanet.com

Legends of Learning

Legends of Learning

app.legendsoflearning.com

Education Perfect

Education Perfect

app.educationperfect.com

Reflex

Reflex

apps.explorelearning.com

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Smartick

Smartick

smartickmethod.com

enguru Kids

enguru Kids

engurukids.com

Burlington English

Burlington English

app.burlingtonenglish.com

Toveedo

Toveedo

toveedo.com

BrainPOP

BrainPOP

brainpop.com

Cambly

Cambly

cambly.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy