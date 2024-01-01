Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Priceva on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

MAP compliance & Competitor price monitoring. Priceva helps retailers and brands to monitor prices, stock status and discounts. 1. Сompare prices of identical products with near real-time competitor prices. 2. Analyze data by categories, brands, regions in the interface dashboard. 3. Repricing rules for retailers and MAP violators alerts for brands.

Website: priceva.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Priceva. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.