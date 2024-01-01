First Insight

First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’s digital testing platform (InsightSUITE) to enable growth by unlocking value from their target customers. Our solution collects zero-party, voice of customer data and combines it with AI to make financial goals a reality. Why First Insight? First Insight's digital engagement module lets you engage prospects, consumers, customers, and employees via a simple and immersive, browser-based user experience. This Voice of the Customer software gathers feedback via survey questions, sentiment ratings, valuations, and open comments. Enterprises can customize the engagement with their own branding, incentives, and links all within one integrated platform. Proven, Forward-Looking, & Efficient: InsightSUITE’s algorithms use human computational and Bayesian models to minimize the number of responses necessary for statistically valid results. This approach results in tests that are more accurate, less expensive, and faster than other research methods. Expert Account Support: First Insight Account Managers are retail experts. Our team members have the skills necessary to help you operationalize the InsightSUITE platform successfully and minimize time-to-value. Analyst Coverage/Endorsements: Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Assortment Optimization Applications in Merchandising Included in Gartner’s 2021 Edition of .
Categories:
Business
Retail Assortment Planning Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to First Insight. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

