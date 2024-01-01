Precoro

Precoro is a cloud-based solution for procurement process optimization. No more time-consuming manual procedures and human factor errors. Automated operations and centralized purchasing processes only. - Approve documents 2,5x faster from any device using email or Slack notifications. Streamline approval workflow by adding as many steps as you need and assigning specific roles for colleagues. - Save up to 19% of your purchasing budget. Track discounts and never spend more than planned. Increase cash flow transparency by monitoring corporate expenses (including reimbursements). Get clear analytics and insightful reports to plan your procurement strategy more thoughtfully. - Reduce manual data entry. Create, approve and track POs just in a few clicks or transfer your orders from Amazon Business via Punch-in. Manage suppliers, item catalogs, inventory, and more within one platform. - Connect Precoro with your ERP and other business tools using ready-made integrations (NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, Xero) or a free API. Forget about duplicated payments and manual document matching. - Keep all your data secure with SSO and reliable 2-factor authentication. Precoro's user-friendly interface lets you forget about complex onboarding and long-lasting training. You'll get advisory and support from your CSM anytime you need it. Precoro grants you access to all features and updates regularly. Sincerely yours, Precoro team
