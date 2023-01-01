Power Planner
app.powerplanner.net
Power Planner is the ultimate homework planner for students, featuring online sync, grade calculation, automatic reminders, and more! With Power Planner's online account, you can stay on top of homework assignments and schedule from wherever you are. Power Planner lets you manage semesters, enter classes with time schedules and room locations, add assignments and exams, receive automatic reminders about upcoming homework, and more. Grade and GPA calculation is also fully supported, letting you know exactly what your GPA is across multiple semesters. The paid version (one-time purchase) unlocks the ability to add more than five grades per class, use multiple semesters, and more. It is purchased through an in-app purchase, and when you buy Power Planner once, you unlock it everywhere. However, the free version is still perfectly functional.
Website: powerplanner.net
