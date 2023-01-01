Portugol Webstudio was born as an adaptation of Portugol Studio, and the need to make it accessible anywhere. As several programming languages ​​already have compilers for browsers, why not make one for Portugol?

Website: portugol-webstudio.cubos.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Portugol Webstudio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.