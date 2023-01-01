Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Poltio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart survey, engaging test or product recommendation quiz / gift finder. Product quizzes not only enhance customer’s shopping but they also provide a superior experience and elevates the customer journey with guided selling.

Website: poltio.com

