Plooral
app.plooral.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Plooral on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: plooral.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Plooral. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Morrisby
app.morrisby.com
General Assembly
generalassemb.ly
Breakline
app.breakline.org
ChatBot
app.chatbot.com
Inflow
getinflow.io
MagniLearn
learning.magnilearn.com
Skyepack
app.skyepack.com
Pathwright
get.pathwright.com
Wall Street Oasis
wallstreetoasis.com
Scaler
scaler.com
GIGL
greatideasgreatlife.com
FluentU
fluentu.com