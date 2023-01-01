Ploomes
Website: ploomes.com
Ploomes is the first platform that combined CRM, process automation and proposal generation. Have control of the entire commercial operation, from the lead generated to its conversion and loyalty, unifying the salesperson's work environment and enabling a 360º view of customers. We fill a market gap by combining the robustness of more traditional CRMs and the ease of implementation, use and maintenance of simpler CRMs. With this positioning, we have become the largest Latin American CRM company, serving clients such as Philips Healthcare, Intelbras, Grupo Moura and Unimed.
