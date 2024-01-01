PlanRadar

PlanRadar is an award-winning digital SaaS platform for documentation, task management and communication in construction and real estate projects. We operate across the globe, currently in over 75 markets. We service all markets across real estate and construction, adding value to every person involved in the building lifecycle, from contractors and engineers to property managers and owners. Our platform digitises all daily processes and communication, enabling time savings, cost savings and allowing projects to be completed to a higher quality. Everyday we help professionals drive efficiencies and increase their project success by streamlining the way they work and providing real-time access to valuable project data. Today, there are over 120,000 users of the platform experiencing huge cost and time savings with the help of PlanRadar. PlanRadar is currently available in 20 languages, and can be used across all IOS, Windows and Android devices.

