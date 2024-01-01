Pixelfy is a URL shortener, which embeds a retargeting pixel into each link that you shorten. You can then retarget to people who clicked on your link, on Facebook, Twitter, Google, and LinkedIn Ads. There are several reasons why this can be beneficial, the key reason is that you’re able to retarget people, even though you’re sharing external content.

Website: pixelfy.me

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pixelfy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.