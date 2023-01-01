Application for managing club finances With the help of Paysa, your club membership fees are solved without any worries . We help more than 300 organizations in 20 different sports to keep their club finances under control. In addition to payments, thanks to many other functions , Paysy helps to manage the club efficiently in several areas.

Website: paysy.sk

