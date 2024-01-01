Haddock

Haddock

Website: haddock.app

haddock is a fintech SaaS that helps restaurants improve their margins thanks to real-time cost control. We use Artificial Intelligence and Optical Character Recognition to digitize documents, export all data, and bring it to the restaurant in real-time. It is as simple as taking a picture of an invoice and uploading it. We also integrate with several different POS, making it even easier. We help discover restaurants’ P&L, margins, price variations, and many more business insights. Thanks to haddock restaurants can control price variations and make better business decisions based on real-time updated data.

