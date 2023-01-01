WebCatalog

Paylode

Paylode

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: paylode.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Paylode on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having an entire partnerships team in your corner. We vet and pre-negotiate thousands of perks offers from top consumer brands, and provide easy no-code tools to save companies massive amounts of time and overhead. Perks programs increase conversion rates, retention, engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately, long-term customer happiness, while also unlocking a new stream of revenue for your business. Learn more at https://paylode.com/

Categories:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

Website: paylode.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Paylode. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Gameball

Gameball

gameball.co

Kangaroo Members

Kangaroo Members

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

Kangaroo Business

Kangaroo Business

loyalty.kangaroorewards.com

TapMango Merchant

TapMango Merchant

tapmango.com

TapMango Customer

TapMango Customer

tapmango.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.