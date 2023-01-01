Panopto is a software company that provides lecture recording, screencasting, video streaming, and video content management software, which is often used in E-learning environments. The company was founded as a spinout of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in 2007 by two of its professors—William Guttman (current Executive Chairman) and William Scherlis—in addition to current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Burns and serial entrepreneur Brad Winney The company is best known as a provider of online lecture technology.

