PagesJaunes, is a leading online directory and local search platform in France. It serves as a comprehensive resource for finding businesses, services, and contact information across the country, catering to both consumers and businesses. With features: * Business Directory. * User Reviews and Ratings. * Maps and Directions. * Categories and Filters. * Enhanced Business Profiles. * Booking and Appointment Services. * Mobile App. * Advertising Solutions. * Integration with Social Media. PagesJaunes is a valuable resource for anyone looking to find and connect with local businesses and services in France. Its comprehensive directory, user reviews, and additional features make it a go-to platform for both consumers seeking services and businesses looking to enhance their online presence.

