Livro de Reclamações

Livro de Reclamações, is an official platform in Portugal that allows consumers to submit complaints and feedback about goods and services provided by businesses. It serves as an online version of the traditional paper-based complaints book, providing a convenient and efficient way for consumers to voice their concerns and for businesses to address them. Livro de Reclamações plays a crucial role in promoting consumer rights and fostering better business practices by providing a transparent and accessible mechanism for resolving complaints and improving customer satisfaction in Portugal.

