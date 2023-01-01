Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for RateMDs on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

RateMDs.com is a free website allowing users to submit and read reviews of doctors, dentists, psychologists, urgent care centers, group practices, and hospitals.

Website: ratemds.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RateMDs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.