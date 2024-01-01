Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

OpenCopilot

OpenCopilot

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: opencopilot.so

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OpenCopilot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

OpenCopilot is an open-source tool that lets any product easily add AI assistants capable of guiding and helping users with simple English commands. For example, a music app can now understand and execute "play my favorite playlist" or "create a playlist based on listening history" without any complex coding.

Website: opencopilot.so

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OpenCopilot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Rythm

Rythm

rythm.fm

Jisho

Jisho

jisho.org

Mautic

Mautic

mautic.org

Folio

Folio

folio.la

Amplication

Amplication

amplication.com

DartPad

DartPad

dartpad.dev

btw

btw

btw.so

Dataspot

Dataspot

dataspot.ai

SpeechEasy

SpeechEasy

speecheasyapp.com

UserGuiding

UserGuiding

userguiding.com

Enrolla

Enrolla

enrolla.io

tawk.to

tawk.to

tawk.to

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.