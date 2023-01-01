WebCatalog
Amplication

Amplication

app.amplication.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Amplication on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Open‑source dev tool. It helps you develop quality Node.js apps without spending time on repetitive coding tasks.

Website: amplication.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Amplication. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Defer

Defer

defer.run

Baserow

Baserow

baserow.io

Activepieces

Activepieces

cloud.activepieces.com

Zyllio

Zyllio

studio.zyllio.com

Tave

Tave

tave.app

Dynaboard

Dynaboard

dynaboard.app

Siter.io

Siter.io

app.siter.io

Siter

Siter

app.siter.io

Lawyaw

Lawyaw

app.lawyaw.com

DartPad

DartPad

dartpad.dev

Appraisal360

Appraisal360

app.feedback360.com

TopTracker

TopTracker

tracker.toptal.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy