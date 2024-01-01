An Online Digital Tasbih Counter. No downloads required. Free for your daily dhikr from the comfort of your device. The Online Tasbih Counter features a simple and user-friendly interface. Tap the 'TAP' button to increase the count by one with each press. The 'Decrease' button decreases the count by one each time it is pressed. The 'Reset' button allows you to reset the count, and it will request your confirmation before doing so. Additionally, the counter automatically saves your count on your device.

Website: onlinetasbih.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Online Tasbih Counter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.